Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan takes COVID-19 rapid kit test; Tests negative

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy underwent the COVID-19 test on Friday using the newly acquired rapid test kits from South Korea. Reddy has tested negative.

COVID-19 command control centre state coordinator Dr K Rambabu said that the CM took the test to convey a message to people that the tests are very simple and nothing to be afraid about. All that the test required is just one drop of blood, he said.

Reddy’s message comes at a time when health officials suspect that several people are still not coming forward to take the virus tests. A vast majority of the state’s 572 positive cases (as of Friday morning) are connected to the Jamaat Tablighi’s Delhi Markaz event.

The state has recorded 14 COVID-19 deaths till now, while the discharged are 35.

The AP government has acquired one lakh rapid test kits from South Korea to intensify and improve the tests drive to control COVID-19 in the state. Dr Rambabu said that the rapid test kits would help increase the tests rate in the containment zones. He said that patients showing COVID-19 symptoms need not fear as the government has ensured quality medical care, including single rooms, at the COVID-19 hospitals and quarantine centres.