Andhra Pradesh CM Jaganmohan Reddy launches insurance scheme for the poor

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has launched the YSR Bima scheme to provide insurance cover to 1.41 crore BPL families in the state.

A similar insurance scheme for the poor in the unorganised sector 'Chandranna Bima' was implemented earlier under the previous TDP rule.

However, Reddy said since the central government has withdrawn its contribution, the state will be now bearing the Rs 510 crore as premium every year.

Under the scheme, insurance coverage for accidental death and permanent disability of people aged between 18-50 years is Rs 5 lakh and for those between 51-70 years is Rs 3 lakh. Natural death cases (18-50 years) will get a sum of Rs 2 lakh. Partial permanent disability cases because of accidents in the 18-70 years group will get Rs 1.5 lakh assistance.

Speaking during the launch event on Wednesday, Reddy termed the loss of the primary bread earner as the worst nightmare for any family.

"Our government shall stand by such families in their hard times by providing financial assistance through this insurance cover," he said.

All the families with white ration cards are eligible for the insurance scheme. The village/ward volunteers would visit the families and enroll the names of the primary householders. The list of the enrolled insurance holders will be displayed in the village secretariats.

The chief minister promised that the claim amount would be directly credited into the bank account of the beneficiary in 15 days of the claim. Also, he said immediate assistance of Rs 10,000 would be provided to the families through village and ward secretariats.