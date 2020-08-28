Andhra Pradesh CM Jaganmohan Reddy lays the foundation for Vedadri lift irrigation project

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy laid the foundation for the YSR Vedadri lift irrigation project on Friday.

The Rs 490 crore project, to be completed by February 2021, would provide irrigation water to 38,627 acres in Nandigama, Jaggayaapet, Vatsavai and Penuganchiprolu areas of the Krishna district.

The Chief Minister said that drinking water would also be supplied to 30 villages and the Jaggayyapeta Municipality through the branch canal of the project.

“Our government has set a target of supplying 2.7 TMC of water to this area, spending Rs 490 crore on the project. We are determined to complete the project on time,” Reddy said while laying the foundation stone virtually from his office in Tadepalli.

Though the site of the project to utilize the River Krishna waters is close to the government setup in Amaravati, Reddy said the previous government unheeded the necessity of the project.

In a review meeting on animal husbandry and fisheries sectors on Thursday, Reddy said that aqua farmers should get the Minimum Support Price and that basic infrastructure like cold storage facilities should be provided while facilitating pre-primary and secondary processing of the aqua products.

The CM instructed that by next year, aqua farmers and their products should be linked to the Janata Bazaars, for them to get a remunerative price.