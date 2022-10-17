Andhra Pradesh CM says grain production in state at record high under his reign

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy claimed that the food grain production in the state, which stood at 154 lakh tonnes per annum during the previous Telugu Desam Party regime, rose to a record 167.24 lakh tonnes after he came to power.

The chief minister attributed the growth to his government’s commitment to farmer welfare through various schemes and incentives and accused former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu of grossly neglecting the farmers and the farming sector.

On Monday, Reddy released the second tranche of financial assistance to farmers under the YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme under which a total amount of Rs 2,096 crore is used for the benefit of 50.92 lakh farmers.

The funds will be directly credited to the bank accounts of the farmers.

While the Narendra Modi government’s PM Kisan scheme provides an annual farm assistance of Rs 6,000, Reddy’s government topped it with Rs 7,500 from the state coffers to hand out Rs 13,500 each per land-owning farmer family, per year.

The scheme has been in implementation since October 2019.

Addressing a public meeting in Allagadda on Monday, the chief minister said that the first tranche of Rs 7,500, of this year’s promised Rs 13,500, was disbursed in May. In the second instalment now, each beneficiary will get Rs 4,000 for the Kharif harvesting and Rabi sowing.

The third and last instalment of Rs 2,000 each will be released ahead of Sankranti in January.

“We have been spending about Rs 7,000 crore every year under the scheme benefitting over 50 lakh farmers. With today’s disbursement, we have so far incurred Rs 25,971 crore expense under the welfare head,” Reddy said, claiming that his government was implementing the scheme for tenant farmers in the state as well.

So far, according to the chief minister, the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government has spent Rs 1,33,527 crore for farmers under various schemes such as Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs), e-cropping, free crop insurance, input subsidy, free nine-hour supply of power, farm mechanisation and Minimum Support Price (MSP).

After YSRCP came to power, farmer families received Rs 51,000 each under various welfare schemes. “Even God has been blessing the state with good rainfall every year after the YSRCP came to power…there was no need to declare even a single mandal in the state as drought-affected, compared to the previous TDP regime which declared several mandals as drought-affected every year,” Reddy said.

The TDP regime spent Rs 685 crore towards zero-interest loans for farmers in its five-year regime, while the YSRCP government, so far, spent Rs 1,282 crore for the same, the chief minister said.

“In our government, so far 44,28,000 farmers received Rs 6,684 crore as crop insurance while only 30,85,000 farmers received Rs 3,411 crore for the during the TDP regime,” he stated.

“While Naidu neglected farmers’ welfare by running only 12 labs to check spurious seeds, fertilisers and pesticides, the YSRCP government established 147 such labs, out of which 70 labs are operational,” Reddy said.

“Not even a single farmer’s family can be found without receiving financial aid in case of suicides,” the chief minister claimed.