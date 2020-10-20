Andhra Pradesh CM wants schools to reopen on Nov 2; Classes for different grades on alternate days

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy on Tuesday announced that schools in the state would reopen on November 2.

However, the CM said that online classes will be conducted for the students unwilling to attend the school in person.

The state government had earlier postponed reopening schools in September and October over surging Covid-19 cases. The state was recording over daily 10,000 cases till last month.

However, Andhra Pradesh is now witnessing a considerable drop in fresh cases and reports between 3,000-4,000 cases each day.

During a video conference with senior, district officials on Tuesday, Reddy directed that classes should be held on alternate days for different standards.

While classes 1,3,5,7 will be held on one day, students of classes 2, 4, 6, 8 will attend on the next day. If the school has a strength of more than 750, classes will be held once in three days, the CM instructed.

CM Reddy added that the schools would be functional only in the morning, but students should be served mid-day meals.

The Chief Minister said this pilot method will be implemented for November month and a decision for December will be taken based on the Covid-19 situation then.

Reddy directed the officials to focus on completing the Nadu Nedu, a project to refurbish government schools with good infrastructure, by November 15.