Andhra Pradesh: Covid-19 dead bodies moved for cremation in earth movers, tractors

In a shocking incident, more so for the locals in Palasa living under the fear of the pandemic, the body of a Covid-19 positive deceased person was taken for cremation in an earth mover.

The town, in Srikakulam district, close to the Odisha border is under a lockdown again after several cases have surfaced lately.

The septuagenarian with ailments was unwell for the last few days. While his death occurred on Thursday evening, swab samples taken showed him as Covid-19 positive on Friday morning. This has panicked the relatives and neighbors in Udayapuram area of Palasa, who put pressure on the officials to remove the body from there immediately.

For latest updates on Coronavirus pandemic, click here

In a short video apparently shot by a neighbor, few municipality workers in PPE suits could be seen moving the body loaded in front of the heavy machine.

The district administration alerted by the video has launched a probe.

Speaking to DH, collector J Nivas said they are suspending the municipal commissioner Nagendra Kumar and the local sanitary inspector.

“This was very unfortunate and also in gross violation of the protocols (for disposal of Covid-19 dead bodies). It is apparent that the local officials acted in haste. They should have consulted the higher officials,” Nivas said.

In another such incident from Sompeta of the same district, the body of a Covid-19 positive woman was carried away in a tractor by personnel in PPE suits. This incident, Nivas said, is under probe.

Opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu took to Twitter, blaming the Jaganmohan Reddy government for the “inhumane treatment of the mortal remains.”

Utterly shocked to see the deceased bodies of #Coronavirus victims wrapped in plastic & transported on JCBs & Tractors. They deserve respect & dignity even in death. Shame on @ysjagan Govt for this inhumane treatment of the mortal remains pic.twitter.com/BobjAdIZC8 — N Chandrababu Naidu #StayHomeSaveLives (@ncbn) June 26, 2020

“Utterly shocked to see the deceased bodies of Coronavirus victims wrapped in plastic and transported on JCBs and tractors. They deserve respect and dignity even in death. Shame on YS Jagan,” Naidu tweeted.

According to a local trader, the town is believed to have at least 50 cases and is wearing a deserted look by 11 AM after shopping for daily essentials.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 26

Interestingly, Srikakulam was the last of the 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh to have reported a Covid-19 case – on 25 April.

As of Friday morning, the district has 544 cases. While 62 cases are of locals, 482 are the returned migrants. Srikakulam, considered a backward region, has a seacoast and thousands of local fishermen are employed in far-off places like Gujarat’s Veraval.

Andhra Pradesh till Friday, reported a total of 11489 cases and 146 deaths.