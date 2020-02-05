Andhra Pradesh: Day after centre's clarification on capital, Jagan explains reasons for his move

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy defended his three-capital decision as one originating from lack of funds in the state prohibiting construction of “a grandiose capital.”

Reddy said that a virgin land like Amaravati with no infrastructure would require Rs 1.09 lakh crore to be developed, which his government could in no way afford.

“Let us set aside the fact that he (former CM Chandrababu Naidu) and his cronies bought huge chunks of land before the capital was announced there. To provide basic infrastructure alone in Amaravati costs Rs 2 crore per acre which means for a total of 53,000 acres the cost comes to about Rs 1.09 lakh crore,” Reddy said at an event in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Reddy’s explanation outside the assembly comes a day after the centre indirectly gave him its green signal, by stating the capital location as the state’s prerogative.

“But the previous government could spend only Rs 5677 crore, leaving Rs 2300 crore (bills) baggage to be paid by me. So, a mere five to six thousand crore rupees is the capability of the state government and funds are borrowed with 10.32 per cent interest. The central government gave peanuts of Rs 1500 crore and may be they would provide another Rs 1000 crore at the most,” the CM elaborated.

“What would the head of a family or a responsible CM of the state do in such a predicament?” asked Reddy.

“On other hand, we have Visakhapatnam – the no 1 city in the state with all the required infrastructure. Of the Rs 1 lakh crore even if I put 10 per cent on Vizag, if not in five years at-least in 10 years’ time it would be competing with Hyderabad, Bangalore and Chennai. Our children need not go to those places looking for a job. We would have our own capital, a destination in our own Vizag,” Reddy said.

“We tried to make sure everyone is happy by setting up three seats of governance. We are not depriving Amaravati of anything as it would continue as the legislative capital where 60-70 days annually, we would be present,” the CM said.

TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu, who planned Amaravati, continued with his tirade against Jagan reiterating that the CM should go for public referendum on his capital shift decision.