Andhra Pradesh drought free under my rule, says CM Jagan

Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy stated that no mandal across the state faced drought situation since he took over the administration in Andhra Pradesh in 2019.

The YSRCP chief said that his government has been according top priority to the irrigation sector and that all the 26 irrigation projects from Srikakulam to Chittoor would be expeditiously executed.

Reddy on Tuesday dedicated the renovated Sangam Barrage, named as Mekapati Goutham Reddy Sangam Barrage, after the late YSRCP minister, to the nation, along with the Nellore Barrage.

Mekapati (50), the state industries minister died in February after suffering a heart attack.

CM Reddy said that the government has spent Rs 320 crore on repairing the Sangam and Nellore barrages in order to stabilize five lakh acres, benefiting Atmakur, Kovur, Sarvepalli, Nellore rural and Kavali constituencies.

The barrages were built 140 years back by the British, but, CM said, “no leader earlier bothered to carry out the repair works.”

“It was only during the term of Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy that the works began in 2006. As his son, I am proud to say I could complete the projects during my term,” the CM said addressing a public gathering at Nellore.

The Chief Minister unveiled the statues of former CM Dr YS Rajsekhara Reddy and Mekapati Goutham Reddy on the occasion.

“Even though the Corona pandemic started affecting us, nine months after we assumed office; we could overcome all odds and have executed the projects. Despite the floods in Penna river for two consecutive years, we focused on completion of both the projects,” the CM said.

Whereas the previous TDP government had allocated just Rs 30.85 crore for Sangam and kept on delaying the project, our government has spent Rs 200 crore and completed it. The Nellore barrage, on which Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy government had spent Rs 80 crore but was later neglected is also completed now, CM said.

The Chief Minister sanctioned RS 85 crore worth of works locally including for connectivity between the national highway and Sangam Barrage at a cost of Rs 15 crore, Rs 40 crore for 12 irrigation works and Rs 14 crore for village road connectivity.