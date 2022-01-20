Andhra Pradesh: Employees protest for better pay revision

Andhra Pradesh state employees have decided to take the agitation path, in protest of the recent pay revision announced by the Jaganmohan Reddy government.

The revision, the employee unions say, cuts the already availed benefits like HRA while the effective salaries would also be lower in comparison.

The AP Non-Gazetted Officers Association leaders said that they would be serving a work strike to the government on Friday. The agitated employees have been attending duties wearing black badges.

Employee leaders are saying that the new PRC orders were issued without consulting them.

On Thursday, teachers unions held protest rallies across the state and attempted to lay siege to the government offices in some places.

The opposition TDP blamed the YSRCP government, saying it betrayed the employees, teachers with false promises in the election manifesto.

TDP state president K Atchannaidu said that Reddy's regime “would have been the only government in the entire country that had issued orders reducing salaries and sought dues of arrears in reverse from the employees.”

TDP leaders condemned the alleged police action and “arrests of the employees who were peacefully holding protest demonstrations against the unjust 'Pay Reverse Commission'.

“Reddy came to power by making many promises to employees but after winning the election, he is now playing with their lives,” Atchannaidu said.

The TDP has extended its support to the employees' agitation for a better deal in the PRC.

