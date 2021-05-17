Andhra Pradesh extends Covid-19 curfew till May 31

Andhra Pradesh extends Covid-19 curfew till May 31

The Chief Minister also asked the officials to take care of children who lose their parents to Covid-19

PTI
PTI, Amaravati,
  • May 17 2021, 14:00 ist
  • updated: May 17 2021, 17:50 ist
The state added 1,43,684 cases in the first week of May and the number shot up to 1,90,117 during May 8-16. Credit: iStock Photo

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday decided to extend the curfew till May 31 as the coronavirus graph continued to be on a steep upward spiral in the state.

The Covid-19 curfew, daily from noon to 6 AM, that came into force on May 5 was supposed to end on Tuesday but, at a high-level review meeting on the pandemic, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to extend it till the month-end.

The state added 1,43,684 cases in the first week of May and the number shot up to 1,90,117 during May 8-16.

Andhra Pradesh reported over 20,000 cases per day, with a record 24,171 on May 16, in the last six days, clearly indicating that the curfew had had no impact.

"The curfew should be in force at least for four weeks to achieve the desired results (breaking the coronavirus chain). So continue it," the Chief Minister directed the authorities.

A release from the Chief Minister's Office said Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the health officials to take steps to bring down the Covid-19 cases, particularly in rural areas.

The Chief Minister also asked the officials to take care of children who lose their parents to Covid-19.

"Prepare an action plan on extending required financial assistance to such children. Deposit a fixed amount in their name so that they can utilise the interest for their regular needs," Jagan said.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Andhra Pradesh
Jaganmohan Reddy
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

Narada arrests: TMC supporters protest near CBI office

Narada arrests: TMC supporters protest near CBI office

Want to live long? A 111-year-old man shares his secret

Want to live long? A 111-year-old man shares his secret

Tycoon Francois Pinault's art trove unveiled in Paris

Tycoon Francois Pinault's art trove unveiled in Paris

Cyclone Tauktae: Rains disrupt normal life in Mumbai

Cyclone Tauktae: Rains disrupt normal life in Mumbai

Gates left MS board amid probe into affair with staffer

Gates left MS board amid probe into affair with staffer

Price of clean city: BWSSB worker loses eyesight

Price of clean city: BWSSB worker loses eyesight

The Lead: Boman Irani on 'LOL- Hasee Toh Phasee'

The Lead: Boman Irani on 'LOL- Hasee Toh Phasee'

 