Andhra Pradesh forms paediatric task force to gear up for 3rd wave of Covid-19

With the prediction of a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, and that it could largely affect children, the Andhra Pradesh government has started preparing in advance to tackle any eventuality.
In that direction, it has constituted the AP Paediatric Covid-19 Task Force of experts to advise the government on all technical and medical issues related to children and prepare various protocols and conduct extensive training for medical, nursing and paramedical personnel.
The Task Force will look into the logistics like hospital facilities, oxygen masks for children, medicines and other issues and make necessary recommendations. It will be headed by B Chandrasekhar Reddy, a neurosurgeon and chairman of AP Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation, and have seven other experts.
"The Task Force should submit its preliminary report in a week," Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal said.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Will you have fewer friends after Covid lockdown?
Millions queue up for food in coup-stricken Myanmar
Covid fails to deter hundreds of climbers on Mt Everest
Face recognition to snuff out fake PDS beneficiaries?
DH Toon | Job crisis in India amid Covid-19 second wave
Why India's west coast has more to lose during cyclones
How a 4-day work week can reduce carbon footprint
A Qantas flight offered Aussies super blood moon views
Sanjana George: Know more about the WWE star - In Pics
Delhi gets its 2nd drive-in Covid-19 vaccine centre