Andhra Pradesh forms paediatric task force to gear up for 3rd wave of Covid-19

With the prediction of a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, and that it could largely affect children, the Andhra Pradesh government has started preparing in advance to tackle any eventuality.

In that direction, it has constituted the AP Paediatric Covid-19 Task Force of experts to advise the government on all technical and medical issues related to children and prepare various protocols and conduct extensive training for medical, nursing and paramedical personnel.

The Task Force will look into the logistics like hospital facilities, oxygen masks for children, medicines and other issues and make necessary recommendations. It will be headed by B Chandrasekhar Reddy, a neurosurgeon and chairman of AP Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation, and have seven other experts.

"The Task Force should submit its preliminary report in a week," Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal said.