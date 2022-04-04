Andhra Pradesh gets a new map, adds 13 new districts

Andhra Pradesh gets a new map, adds 13 new districts

Reddy said the formation of districts is very much needed for Andhra Pradesh

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 04 2022, 15:21 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2022, 15:21 ist
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy. Credit: DH File Photo

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy on Monday through video conferencing formally launched 13 new districts in the state taking the total number to 26.

Reddy extended his heartiest wishes and congratulations to the people, officials and employees for the formation of the new districts and asked the officials to ensure that people are benefited by the schemes announced by government.

Speaking on the occasion, he said people have accepted and appreciated the decentralised form of government as the schemes are directly delivered to their doorstep, and that the same is being extended to the districts now. "We have seen the development through decentralised administration in the form of village and ward secretariats. We are now decentralising at the district level as well. From now on, AP is a state with 26 districts. We have at least one parliamentary constituency per district," Reddy said.

Reiterating that new districts are being created for the decentralisation and ease of administration, the Chief Minister said the formation of districts is very much needed for Andhra Pradesh which has a population of about five crore. Each district will now have six to eight Assembly segments except in one tribal district.

Reddy, during the poll campaign for the 2019 Assembly elections, promised that his party, if voted to power, would make every Lok Sabha constituency as a district. The state has 25 Lok Sabha seats. One district was additionally created carving out the tribal areas in East Godavari and Visakhapatnam.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Andhra Pradesh
Jaganmohan Reddy
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Grammys 2022: Key moments from the star-studded night

Grammys 2022: Key moments from the star-studded night

NASA stops launch rehearsal for its giant Moon rocket

NASA stops launch rehearsal for its giant Moon rocket

Grammys: Lata Mangeshkar excluded from 'In Memoriam'

Grammys: Lata Mangeshkar excluded from 'In Memoriam'

Imran Khan denotified as Pakistan PM — What next?

Imran Khan denotified as Pakistan PM — What next?

Grammys 2022: Music's top stars shine on red carpet

Grammys 2022: Music's top stars shine on red carpet

Foo Fighters win 3 Grammys, a week post drummer's death

Foo Fighters win 3 Grammys, a week post drummer's death

Coworking spaces slash discounts as demand recovers

Coworking spaces slash discounts as demand recovers

In Arunachal, villagers fear both militants and army

In Arunachal, villagers fear both militants and army

Sri Lanka cops fire tear gas at protesting students

Sri Lanka cops fire tear gas at protesting students

Online abuse went up during Covid-19, finds study

Online abuse went up during Covid-19, finds study

 