Andhra Pradesh: Girl stabbed by alleged lover dies; accused stabs himself too

A 20-year-old engineering student was stabbed savagely in her neck inside her house in Vijayawada on Thursday morning by a man allegedly spurned by her.

The girl, supposedly still asleep in her bedroom when she was attacked, succumbed after taken to a hospital. The accused man who wounded himself on the neck and stomach with the same knife is in a serious condition in a government hospital in Guntur.

While the girl’s side pointed it as a case of spurned love proposal followed by harassment, Babu’s brother told reporters that Tejaswini and Babu were secretly married for some time.

Adding a twist, the Vijayawada police said they found a bedsheet like cloth tied to the fan inside the girl’s house which raised suspicion if there was a suicide attempt.

“It is too early to comment on anything. The probe is on,” a police official at the spot said.

Nagendra Babu alias Chinna Swamy, who works as a carpenter/painter in the same Kristurajapuram locality where the girl lives is known to the girl’s family. The girl’s cousin is a friend of Swamy who said he had spoken to him in the morning like usual.

“I am not aware of my friend’s interest in the girl. He entered the house when no one including her parents was inside,” said the cousin.

Divya Tejaswini, the only girl child of her parents, is studying third-year B.Tech., in a residential college, and is at home because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I went downstairs for a brief while and when returned saw my girl lying on the bed brutally attacked,” her mother said, rubbishing the talk of a relationship between the two.

The episode occurring days after a similar incident in the city has shocked the residents.

A 24-year-old nurse serving in a private Covid-19 care centre in Vijayawada died on Monday night as she was doused in petrol and set on fire by her estranged lover. The man, aged 27, who also suffered severe burns succumbed to a government hospital later.

Locals and women organizations have condemned the attack, wanted swift justice while demanding the police to ensure the safety of women in the city.

Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Ramamohan representing the opposition TDP has attributed such criminal incidents to the leniency of the YSRCP government.