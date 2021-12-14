Andhra Pradesh government aims at 100% inoculation by January end

The Jagan Mohan Reddy government has set a target of covering all the eligible people with two doses of Covid-19 vaccination by January-end.

The chief minister's decision follows the confirmation of the first Omicron case in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, in a 34-year-old man who returned to Vizianagaram last month from Ireland via Mumbai and Visakhapatnam.

On Tuesday, Reddy instructed the health officials to ensure “100 per cent completion” of first dose vaccination of the eligible population by December-end.

“While Nellore district has already reached this milestone, administrators in Srikakulam, East Godavari, Chittoor, Visakhapatnam and other lagging districts should focus attention on full coverage at the earliest,” Reddy said in an online review meeting with district collectors and SPs. “Since Omicron variant is of concern, it is crucial to trace and track those who have returned from foreign countries.”

Officials said that a gene sequencing lab would be set up within a week in the state to identify virus variants and that the 32nd round fever survey is under way.

Until Monday, over 1.10 crore people were given the first dose and the number of people who availed of both the vaccine doses is 2.66 crore.

In preparation for a possible third wave, 23,457 oxygen concentrators and 27,311 D-type cylinders have been made available in the state, while 144 PSA plants (for oxygen) are expected to come into use in government hospitals by December-end.

Private hospitals with 100 or more beds were instructed to install oxygen generation plants, with a provision of subsidy. Authorities are also enforcing the mask rule again, imposing a fine of Rs 100 on violators.

Events, such as weddings, continue to have a cap of 500 persons. As of Tuesday, Andhra Pradesh reported 1,823 active Covid-19 cases, with an overall recovery rate of 99.21 per cent and 0.52 per cent positivity rate.

