Andhra govt announces 2023 EAPCET entrance exam results

Andhra Pradesh government announces 2023 EAPCET entrance exam results

Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test or EAPCET is the annual entrance examination conducted by the state

PTI
PTI, Vijayawada,
  • Jun 14 2023, 14:27 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2023, 14:27 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The 2023 Andhra Pradesh EAPCET results were announced by State Education Minister Botcha Satyanaraya on Wednesday.

Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test or EAPCET is the annual entrance examination conducted by the state government to determine admissions to undergraduate courses in colleges.

Also Read | NEET 2023: Two students share top rank; highest number of qualifying candidates from Uttar Pradesh

Challa Umesh Varun from Nandigama in NTR district scored 158 marks to emerge first in the engineering stream, followed by Bikkina Abhinav Chowdary from Hyderabad (157 marks) and Nandipati Sai Durga Reddy from Konanki Piduguralla village in Palnadu district (155 marks), an official release from the state government said.

Likewise, Burugupalli Satya Raja Jaswanth from Kanteru in East Godavari district topped the agriculture, pharmacy and nursing stream with 153 marks, followed by Bora Varun Chakravarthi from Thotada village in Srikakulam (151 marks) and Konni Raj Kumar from Secunderabad (151 marks).

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Andhra Pradesh
India News
Results

Related videos

What's Brewing

Yogi 1st CM to cross 25 mn followers on Twitter

Yogi 1st CM to cross 25 mn followers on Twitter

Bhopal gas tragedy – After effects after 4 decades

Bhopal gas tragedy – After effects after 4 decades

Blessed with 'Shakti', women take to religious tourism

Blessed with 'Shakti', women take to religious tourism

Married for a life abroad. Never saw their husbands

Married for a life abroad. Never saw their husbands

MRF first Indian firm to hit Rs 1L stock price mark

MRF first Indian firm to hit Rs 1L stock price mark

Water contamination ailing Kalyana Karnataka region

Water contamination ailing Kalyana Karnataka region

Rahul undertakes another truck ride, this time in US

Rahul undertakes another truck ride, this time in US

UP: Driver crushes man to death for praising Modi, Yogi

UP: Driver crushes man to death for praising Modi, Yogi

Kylian Mbappe tells PSG he will not renew contract

Kylian Mbappe tells PSG he will not renew contract

 