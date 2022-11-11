Andhra Pradesh government announces ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to kin of cracker unit explosion victim

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of three persons killed in an explosion in a crackers manufacturing unit in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh late on Thursday night.

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the mishap and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

The explosion occurred in a cracker manufacturing unit-cum-godown at Kadiyadda near Tadepalligudem in West Godavari district.

Four persons were said to be working inside when the mishap occurred, police said. While three were killed another was seriously injured. He was rushed to the Tadepalligudem hospital for treatment.

Disaster Response and Fire Services personnel, along with police and revenue officials, reached the accident spot for rescue operations.

District Superintendent of Police Ravi Prakash said three persons were killed in the explosion, cause of which has not yet been established.