Kin of Andhra cracker unit blast victims to get Rs 10L

Andhra Pradesh government announces ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to kin of cracker unit explosion victim

The explosion occurred in a cracker manufacturing unit-cum-godown at Kadiyadda near Tadepalligudem in West Godavari district

PTI
PTI, Amaravati,
  • Nov 11 2022, 16:01 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2022, 16:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of three persons killed in an explosion in a crackers manufacturing unit in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh late on Thursday night.

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the mishap and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

The explosion occurred in a cracker manufacturing unit-cum-godown at Kadiyadda near Tadepalligudem in West Godavari district.

Four persons were said to be working inside when the mishap occurred, police said. While three were killed another was seriously injured. He was rushed to the Tadepalligudem hospital for treatment.

Disaster Response and Fire Services personnel, along with police and revenue officials, reached the accident spot for rescue operations.

District Superintendent of Police Ravi Prakash said three persons were killed in the explosion, cause of which has not yet been established.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Andhra Pradesh
India News

What's Brewing

Drone taxi takes first flight amid air traffic in Paris

Drone taxi takes first flight amid air traffic in Paris

Preventive cardiology pioneer Lewis Kuller dies at 88

Preventive cardiology pioneer Lewis Kuller dies at 88

CO2 emissions on track to hit all-time high in 2022

CO2 emissions on track to hit all-time high in 2022

DH Toon | What makes a PM?

DH Toon | What makes a PM?

Bengaluru airport's swanky garden-themed Terminal 2

Bengaluru airport's swanky garden-themed Terminal 2

 