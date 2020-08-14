AP govt announces revised dates for CET exam 2020

Andhra Pradesh government announces revised dates for CET exam 2020

PTI
PTI, Amaravati,
  • Aug 14 2020, 21:16 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2020, 21:16 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI

The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday announced the revised schedule for conducting various Common Entrance Tests-2020, for admission into various professional courses, from September 10 to October 5.

State Education Minister A Suresh said the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical CET would be held from September 17 to 25 (except 20), the Integrated CET on September 10 and 11.

The Post-Graduate CET would be held from September 28 to 30, Education CET on October 1 (forenoon) and Law CET (afternoon).

The APPE CET would be conducted from October 2 to 5, the minister said. These CETs were originally supposed to be conducted in July-August but were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

