Andhra Pradesh government gives nod to use 'Krishnapatnam medicine'

The Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday said it prima facie has no objection to allow Ayurvedic practitioner B Anandaiah to continue his traditional system, which people started calling the 'Krishnapatnam medicine'.

However, the government will take a final call after the team of experts from the state Ayush department submit their report on it.

"There doesn't seem to be any objection to continuing the traditional system that has been continuing for the last many years. He has been doing such traditional systems for several years now. There is no objection to continue it without declaring it an ayurvedic medicine," Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal said.

He told a press conference here that there was a system to validate it, through various tests, clinical trials and other procedures, if it was a medicine.

"Without declaring it as an ayurvedic medicine for Covid any health supplement or traditional system depends on people's belief. There is no need to control or place restrictions if it has no harmful contents," Anil pointed out.

The so called Krishnapatnam medicine being administered by Anandaiah so far had no (negative) impact and all ingredients being used in the preparation were certified to be safe.

"Our teams are monitoring the persons and their contacts who used it to check if there are any negative or positive effects. A team from the Ayurvedic College in Tirupati, is also on the job. The data is being collected," the Principal Secretary added.

It may be recalled that an ayurvedic practitioner M Anandaiah has been distributing his preparation to people for a month now and it has created a lot of buzz in the social media, resulting in a heavy rush of people to Krishnapatnam village in Nellore district.

The AP government is treating it as a 'local health practice and tradition', as there is a belief in a large number of people that the medicine is helping them tackle Covid-19 both in a curative and preventive manner. Distribution of the preparation has been stopped since Saturday as the experts took up a study to determine its efficacy.