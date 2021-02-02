Andhra Pradesh government hands Rs 50L compensation to family of ASHA worker who died days after vaccination

The Andhra Pradesh government has provided a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the family of an ASHA worker who died days after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine in Guntur district.

Vijaya Lakshmi, 43, an Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA), was given the first dose on 19 January as part of the ongoing Phase-1 vaccination programme covering the health workers.

The ASHA worker reportedly developed fever etc. on January 21 and was subsequently admitted to the government general hospital in Guntur where she died on January 24. Authorities had then stated the cause as brain stroke.

Following the death, her family, fellow ASHA workers and trade union activists staged a protest alleging the death was caused by the adverse effects of the vaccine. They demanded Rs 50 lakh on the lines of compensation for the worker as was being paid to Covid-19 health workers dying of the fatal virus.

On Tuesday, state health minister AKK Srinivas said that Rs 50 lakh was handed over to the family.

However, the minister said that the post-mortem report, which could reveal the exact cause of the death is yet to be received by the health department.

Srinivas said that the state government is extending all medical support in the case of Dr Dhana Lakshmi, a physician at the Ongole government hospital, who developed complications after receiving the vaccine dose and was hospitalised in a serious condition.

The lady doctor is presently undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai and is in a stable condition, the minister said.

“We have put a special focus on the adverse effect instances being reported and taking necessary action in each case,” Srinivas told reporters at Amaravati.

The minister admitted that the suspicions among the health workers regarding the vaccines has affected the drive. Against the target of 3.88 lakh beneficiaries, only about 1.89 lakh health workers received the dose since 16 January – which is about 49 percent achievement.

The second phase of vaccination would begin from Wednesday, for which about about six lakh employees of departments like municipal, revenue, Panchayati Raj and police are registered. 3,181 session sites are set up for the vaccine administration purpose.