Andhra Pradesh government joins hands with FAO, ICAR to help farmers

The Andhra Pradesh government has joined hands with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) to help strengthen its support to farmers in adopting sustainable agri food systems.

An MoU in this regard was signed on Tuesday, in the presence of Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy, by special chief secretary (agriculture) Poonam Malakondaiah, FAO country director Tomio Shichiri and ICAR Deputy Director General Dr A K Singh.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that a network of Rythu Bharosa Kendras were set up at the village level by his government as part of efforts to weed away fake seeds, pesticides and fertilizers from markets, while also assisting farmers in procuring remunerative prices for their produce.

Shichiri said RBKs would bring revolutionary changes in the state's agriculture sector, adding that they could serve as models for other states.

FAO would provide technical and financial assistance to the RBKs in AP and ICAR along with FAO would work towards further strengthening of RBKs. FAO would offer training to farmers, RBK staff, officials, scientists on new technologies in agricultural allied sectors and also training to farmers on best cultivation management practices.

In a separate review meeting with district collectors on Tuesday, Reddy said that warehouses and primary processing facilities are being set up in the state.

