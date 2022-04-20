Andhra Pradesh government plans app to receive audio complaints on corruption

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy wants to soon launch a dedicated app to aid “in his vision of making the state corruption-free.”

The special app for the state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) would be designed to accept even audio complaints which would be authenticated by advanced forensic technologies.

During a review meeting in the Home Department on Wednesday, the chief minister emphasised on making Andhra Pradesh a corruption-free state.

While the application would be designed shortly, the chief minister said that ACB stations, which monitor corruption complaints in other departments, should be strengthened at the zonal level.

Reddy wants authorities to create awareness on 14400, a special toll-free number for ACB, along with educating the public on ACB functions and its activities. The ACB toll-free number to lodge complaints should be displayed at every village and ward secretariat.

Watch latest videos by DH here: