Andhra Pradesh government to distribute 37 lakh goats, sheep to women, offering them income avenues

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has launched ‘Jagananna Jeeva Kranthi’ scheme, under which about 2.5 lakh units of 15 sheep or goats each will be distributed to women to provide them with an income-generating avenue.

The Rs 1869 crore programme, falling under the YSR Cheyutha plan to handhold women to become entrepreneurs, would be implemented in a three-phased manner to be completed by December next year.

Speaking at the virtual launch on Thursday from his camp office in Tadepalli, the Chief Minister said that the scheme aims to raise the financial standards of women in the state with less investment and labour.

Women from the Backward Class, Scheduled Caste, and the Scheduled Tribes, of 45 to 60 years age are eligible under the scheme.

Each of the 2.49 lakh units consists of 15 sheep or goats (including one ram or billy).

The government would also facilitate those women wanting to buy the sheep and goats on their own.

CM said that the Allana Group‌ would buy the meat from the women as per the agreement made with the government. “However, if the price offered elsewhere is remunerative than Allana, women can sell their produce there. There is no compulsion to sell to Allana only.”

Allana Group is setting up meat processing units in East Godavari and Kurnool districts.

The 2.49 lakh sheep and goat units would be distributed in three phases - 20,000 units in the first phase by March 2021, 1,30,000 units in the second phase from April to August 2021, and the remaining 99,000 units in the third phase from September - December 2021.

Training and certification centres for sheep breeding would come up in Dhone of Kurnool district and Penugonda of Anantapur district.

AP government had last week launched a Rs 3500 crore programme to distribute 4.69 lakh units of cows/buffaloes to women, also intended to strengthen the dairy sector in the state. Reddy partnered with Amul on this project.

Reddy opined that the promotion of agricultural and allied sectors would improve the rural economy and would eventually benefit the farmers.