Andhra Pradesh government withdraws 3-capital legislation

The Jaganmohan Reddy government has decided to repeal the three capital legislation.
The controversial plan of installing executive, legislative and judiciary capitals in three cities and stripping Amaravati of its sole capital status was challenged in the courts. The government submitted its repeal decision to the High Court today.
Reddy is expected to make a statement in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly shortly.
This comes when the Amaravati farmers and others are on a Mahapadayatra to Tirupati, in yet another protest against Reddy's decentralisation plan. On Sunday, state BJP leaders too joined the march, after home minister Amit Shah reportedly asked them to.
More to follow...
