Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan tests positive for Covid-19

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan who was airlifted here on Wednesday from Vijayawada for treatment, has been diagnosed with Covid-19.
He had been indisposed on Tuesday following his recent visit to Delhi.
Brought to Hyderabad by special aircraft, Harichandan, 87, was admitted to a corporate hospital in the city on Wednesday. On testing, he was found positive for Covid-19.
Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan visited the hospital to inquire about Harichandan's health condition.
The veteran BJP leader from Odisha assumed charge as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh on July 24, 2019.
Check out latest DH videos here
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Tamil Brahmin bachelors to look for brides in UP, Bihar
India may achieve 30% cut in tobacco use by 2025: WHO
How Covid-19 became a 'boon' for this battered hospital
Want to save the earth? We need a lot more Elon Musks
Rajinikanth's box office might in a pandemic era
76 lakh private keys, addresses found in Sriki's device