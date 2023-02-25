Andhra Pradesh Governor calls on President Murmu, Vice President

Andhra Pradesh Governor calls on President Murmu, VP

Nazeer took oath as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh on Friday, succeeding Biswabhusan Harichandan, who is appointed as the Governor of Chhattisgarh

PTI
PTI, Amaravati,
  • Feb 25 2023, 22:36 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2023, 22:36 ist
Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer. Credit: PTI Photo

The newly appointed Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer called on President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on Saturday.

He also paid a visit to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, an official statement said.

Nazeer took oath as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh on Friday, succeeding Biswabhusan Harichandan, who is appointed as the Governor of Chhattisgarh.

Nazeer was a former Supreme Court Judge and part of the five-judge Constitution bench that gave the verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi – Babri Masjid case, resulting in the 2.77 acre land parcel being given to the temple trust.

Likewise, he was a member of the bench which upheld the Central Government’s 2016 demonetisation, the triple talaq case and the right to privacy as a fundamental right, among others.

India News
Andhra Pradesh

