Andhra Pradesh Governor, CM pay tributes to Y S Rajasekhar Reddy on his birth anniversary

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy paid rich tributes to former CM Y S Rajasekhar Reddy on his 74th birth anniversary, which is observed as ‘Rythu Dinotsavam’ (Farmer’s Day), on Saturday.
Governor of Andhra Pradesh Sri S. Abdul Nazeer has offered rich tributes to Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, former Chief Minister in united Andhra Pradesh, on his birth anniversary celebrated as "Rythu Dinotsavam'' (Farmers' Day). pic.twitter.com/LJqiivRcqC
— governorap (@governorap) July 8, 2023
The Governor said Rajasekhar Reddy had endeared himself to the masses by introducing several pro-poor welfare schemes and made notable reforms in the agricultural sector. “Y S Rajasekhar Reddy will always be remembered for his invaluable contribution for the welfare of the people and development of the state,” tweeted Nazeer. Remembering his father, Jagan Mohan Reddy noted that he always strove for improving the living standards of people and ensured that everybody stayed happy.
The Governor said Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, will always be remembered for his invaluable contribution for the welfare of the people and development of the State.#YSRJayanthi
— governorap (@governorap) July 8, 2023
“These endeavours have cemented your place in people’s hearts. Your inspiration always leads me in achieving these goals,” tweeted Jagan Mohan Reddy. Further, the Chief Minister said that Rajasekhar Reddy’s birth anniversary is a festival for everyone. Rajasekhar Reddy was born on July 8, 1949 and died in a helicopter crash on September 2, 2009.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Daimyo systems in modern-day boardroom negotiations
Rahul rides tractor, talks to farmers in Haryana
Andy Murray’s run at Wimbledon is short and bittersweet
Finding Dakhni food
Man enters Karnataka Assembly posing as MLA, held
Pak woman's affair with Indian man on PUBG ends in jail
How ‘drinkflation’ affects the price of your pint
Rains subside in Kerala, many lodged in relief camps
Object hurled at Drake during concert in Chicago