Andhra Guv, CM pay tributes to Y S Rajasekhar Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Governor, CM pay tributes to Y S Rajasekhar Reddy on his birth anniversary

The Guv said Rajasekhar Reddy had endeared himself to the masses by introducing several pro-poor welfare schemes and made notable reforms in the agricultural sector.

PTI
PTI, Amaravati,
  • Jul 08 2023, 12:33 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2023, 12:33 ist
Former CM Y S Rajasekhar Reddy. Credit: Twitter/@governorap

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy paid rich tributes to former CM Y S Rajasekhar Reddy on his 74th birth anniversary, which is observed as ‘Rythu Dinotsavam’ (Farmer’s Day), on Saturday.

The Governor said Rajasekhar Reddy had endeared himself to the masses by introducing several pro-poor welfare schemes and made notable reforms in the agricultural sector. “Y S Rajasekhar Reddy will always be remembered for his invaluable contribution for the welfare of the people and development of the state,” tweeted Nazeer. Remembering his father, Jagan Mohan Reddy noted that he always strove for improving the living standards of people and ensured that everybody stayed happy.

“These endeavours have cemented your place in people’s hearts. Your inspiration always leads me in achieving these goals,” tweeted Jagan Mohan Reddy. Further, the Chief Minister said that Rajasekhar Reddy’s birth anniversary is a festival for everyone. Rajasekhar Reddy was born on July 8, 1949 and died in a helicopter crash on September 2, 2009.

