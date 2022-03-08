Andhra Pradesh govt allows cinemas to increase ticket prices

In a big relief for the Telugu Film Industry ahead of the release of some big-ticket films like 'Radhe Shyam', 'RRR', the Jaganmohan Reddy government has decided to allow cinema ticket price increase in Andhra Pradesh.

The YSRCP government's orders last year slashing the rates caused resentment in the industry which has gained national attention with movies like 'Baahubali', 'Pushpa'. It became a political issue too, with the opposition TDP criticising Reddy's decision.

Though the TFI mainly caters to the two Telugu states, revenues-wise coastal Andhra Pradesh brings in the majority – about 60 per cent.

According to the orders issued on Monday, multiplexes in cities can now collect Rs 150 (excluding GST but inclusive of maintenance and service charges for online booking), and towns can charge Rs 125. The ticket price for recliner seats is capped at Rs 250 in all locations.

The ticket prices in non-ac theatres are restricted at Rs 60 in cities, Rs 50 in towns and Rs 40 in villages.

However, the government has brought in a rule that 25 per cent of seats in all categories of theatres (except multiplexes) and seating should be earmarked as non-premium category, “to enable cinematic experience for those who cannot afford the premium ticket category.”

There is a variation of Rs 20 to Rs 30 in the premium and non-premium categories. For eg, while a premium ticket is Rs 100 in an air-conditioned theatre in the cities, the non-premium rate is Rs 70.

The YSRCP government had earlier claimed the ticket price slash as a decision to offer cinema entertainment to the poor too.

However, the move was seen as Reddy's attempt to hurt the profits of popular film personalities like Pawan Kalyan, chief of Janasena, who resumed his acting career after his party's dismal performance in the 2019 elections.

In fact, though the new GO was expected to be released before the release of Pawan's latest offering Bheemla Nayak, the orders came days after the movie was out.

CM Reddy agreed to revise his decision after at-least two rounds of meetings with industry leaders like K Chiranjeevi.

