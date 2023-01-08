Andhra govt appoints inquiry body to probe stampedes

Andhra Pradesh govt appoints inquiry commission to probe recent stampedes

The commission has been asked to submit its report in a month

PTI
PTI, Amaravati,
  • Jan 08 2023, 01:22 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2023, 01:22 ist
Police personnel investigate after three people were killed and several others suffered injuries due to a stampede at Telugu Desam Party's programme, in Guntur district. Credit: PTI Photo

The Andhra Pradesh government late on Saturday night constituted a one-man Commission of Inquiry to probe into the circumstances that led to two incidents of stampedes in which 11 persons were killed in recent days.

The Commission of Inquiry (CoI) will be headed by Justice B Seshasayana Reddy, a retired judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, an order issued by Chief Secretary K S Jawahar Reddy said.

The CoI has been asked to submit its report in a month.

Eight persons were killed in a stampede at Kandukuru town in SPS Nellore district on December 28, 2022, during a political meeting of Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

On January 1, three persons were killed in a stampede at a free gift distribution programme, wherein the tragedy occurred sometime after former chief minister Naidu had left the venue.

The state government has now appointed the CoI to inquire into the "circumstances leading to the stampedes and the persons responsible therefore and whether there were any shortcomings in the arrangements made and also any violations in the permissions granted".

The CoI has also been asked to recommend if any institutional mechanisms and safeguards need to be put in place, in addition to the existing measures, so as to prevent occurrence of such grave tragedies in future, according to the Chief Secretary's order.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Andhra Pradesh
stampede
India News

What's Brewing

'Around 75% urban Indians expect better life in 2023'

'Around 75% urban Indians expect better life in 2023'

Panic in Jharkhand as leopards attacks on the rise

Panic in Jharkhand as leopards attacks on the rise

Once in 50,000-yr comet may be visible to the naked eye

Once in 50,000-yr comet may be visible to the naked eye

How music biopics dominate the big awards

How music biopics dominate the big awards

Jack Ma: Visionary tycoon grounded by regulators

Jack Ma: Visionary tycoon grounded by regulators

Double-decker buses return to Bengaluru

Double-decker buses return to Bengaluru

 