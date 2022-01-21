Andhra Pradesh govt approves pay revision as employees protest

Even as the state government employees are agitating, the Andhra Pradesh cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has on Friday approved the 11th pay revision.

Employees, including lakhs of teachers, have been threatening to go on strike from February first week, demanding a better pay revision from the YSRCP government.

A revision announced recently through the government orders, the employee unions say, cuts the already available benefits like HRA while the effective salaries would also be lower in comparison. Treasury department employees are also refusing to process the salaries bills based on the “unacceptable” revisions.

Information and Public Relations minister Perni Venkataramiah said the government “did its best for the employees” even in the difficult revenue situation arising because of Covid-19.

The state cabinet has also approved a plan to increase the government employees' retirement age from 60 to 62 years and a proposal to provide jobs on compassionate grounds for family members of government employees who lost their lives due to Covid-19.

The cabinet has green signalled the reservation of 10 per cent plots in Jagananna Smart Townships for government employees, five per cent for pensioners while offering a 20 per cent rebate for the government employees. YSRCP government has recently launched Jagananna Smart Townships, offering developed plots to middle-income groups at a “discounted price.”

Perni said that the cabinet has discussed the third wave of Covid-19, measures taken for containing the spread, vaccinations to ensure zero deaths in the state.

The Reddy cabinet also gave in-principle approval for the construction of 16 new medical colleges at an expenditure of Rs 7880 crore and the development of the existing medical colleges with Rs 3820 crore. It also sanctioned eight additional directors of medical education posts along with 78 posts in dispensaries under the Ayush department.

The minister stated that the allocation of five acres of land in Tirupati to ace badminton player Kidambi Srikanth for setting up an academy was also authorised.

