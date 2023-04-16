Greenfield seaport in Srikakulam gets new name

Andhra Pradesh govt changes name of greenfield seaport in Srikakulam

The govt changed the name at the behest of farmers from Mulapeta and Vishnuchakram villages

PTI
PTI, Vijayawada,
  • Apr 16 2023, 22:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2023, 22:58 ist
Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation stone for the greenfield port. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday renamed the Bhavanapadu Port as Mulapeta Port on Sunday, respecting the sentiments of local villagers in Srikakulam district.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation stone for the greenfield port on April 19.

Infrastructure and Investments (Ports) Special Chief Secretary Karikal Valaven said the state government took this decision as farmers from Mulapeta and Vishnuchakram villages requested for the name change since Bhavanapadu village has no scope in the proposed port area, considering all the lands of Mulpeta and some from Vishnuchakram have been earmarked for acquisition.

"Hence, the collector of Srikakulam district laid the proposals for renaming Bhavanapadu Port as Mulapeta Greenfield Port, since the total land and the project displaced families belong to Mulapeta and Vishnuchakram villages and not Bhavanapadu," Valaven said in a statement.

Farmers voiced these concerns during district-level negotiation committee meetings conducted by the Srikakulam district collector.

Consequently, the state government issued an order notifying Bhavanapadu Port as Mulapeta Port with the same limits, including directing the chief executive of AP Maritime Board and Srikakulam district collector to make the necessary amendments.

Andhra Pradesh
India News
YS Jaganmohan Reddy

