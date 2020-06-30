Andhra Pradesh govt employee assaults female colleague for asking him to wear mask

In a shocking incident, a manager of Andhra Pradesh tourism department office in Nellore brutally attacked a woman employee at her desk with a wooden stump and an iron object, for she told him to wear a mask while in office and interacting with colleagues.

The incident took place on June 27 but came to light on Tuesday morning through the shocking CCTV visuals of the attack.

In the footage, the accused C Bhaskar, deputy manager in the AP tourism’s local office, is seen rushing towards the lady, yanked her down to the floor pulling her tresses and thrashed her brutally, even as other colleagues tried to stop him.

According to police inspector M Nageswaramma, Usha Rani is a senior assistant in the tourism office. “There was an altercation between the two over him not wearing a mask. A case was registered on the same day. The culprit is in our custody and being sent for remand now.”

Bhaskar is booked under IPC sections 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 355 (assault with intent to dishonor a person) based on a complaint by the aggrieved woman.

Pravin Kumar, MD of AP Tourism Development Corporation said that Bhaskar has been suspended with immediate effect after receiving the complaint from the woman employee. Disciplinary proceedings are contemplated with an enquiry committee formed, the official said.

While appreciating swift action from the Nellore police, AP DGP Gautam Sawang asked Nellore SP Bhaskar Bhushan to ensure that Disha police station takes up investigation and chargesheet is filed in the case in a week.

“Crime against women is unacceptable,” Sawang said.

Disha police stations were set up by the Jaganmohan Reddy government for women protection, following the rape and murder of a young veterinarian in Hyderabad in November last year.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh stood at 14,595, with 704 new cases reported on Tuesday morning.