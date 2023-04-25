Andhra Pradesh govt plans six days of yagnas for state's welfare in May

The Andhra Pradesh government will organise six days of yagnas (rituals) starting May 12 for the welfare and prosperity of the state, Endowments Commissioner S Satyanarayana said on Tuesday.

The Endowments department will conduct Chandirudra, Rajashyamala, Sudarshana, Sahita and Sri Lakshmi Yagnas at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada, he said in a statement.

"The state government has planned these most holy yagnas for the prosperity, welfare and all-round development of the state," Satyanarayana said after visiting the planned site of the rituals.

Starting at 5 pm on May 12, the rituals will feature four tents, witnessing the participation of more than 520 priests.

Besides the yagnas, several other spiritual programmes will also be held, including sermons from renowned spiritual speakers Chaganti Koteshwara Rao, Samavedam Shanmukha Sharma among others.