Andhra govt plans 6 days of yagnas for state's welfare

Andhra Pradesh govt plans six days of yagnas for state's welfare in May

Starting at 5 pm on May 12, the rituals will feature four tents, witnessing the participation of more than 520 priests

PTI
PTI, Vijaywada,
  • Apr 25 2023, 22:22 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2023, 22:22 ist
Andhra Pradesh CM Jaganmohan Reddy. Credit: PTI Photo

The Andhra Pradesh government will organise six days of yagnas (rituals) starting May 12 for the welfare and prosperity of the state, Endowments Commissioner S Satyanarayana said on Tuesday.

The Endowments department will conduct Chandirudra, Rajashyamala, Sudarshana, Sahita and Sri Lakshmi Yagnas at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada, he said in a statement.

"The state government has planned these most holy yagnas for the prosperity, welfare and all-round development of the state," Satyanarayana said after visiting the planned site of the rituals.

Starting at 5 pm on May 12, the rituals will feature four tents, witnessing the participation of more than 520 priests. 

Besides the yagnas, several other spiritual programmes will also be held, including sermons from renowned spiritual speakers Chaganti Koteshwara Rao, Samavedam Shanmukha Sharma among others.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Andhra Pradesh
yagna
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

UK’s first Jagannath Temple to be built in London

UK’s first Jagannath Temple to be built in London

Soon, heritage walks at Delhi's 'haunted' monuments

Soon, heritage walks at Delhi's 'haunted' monuments

Mattel introduces Barbie doll with Down syndrome

Mattel introduces Barbie doll with Down syndrome

Ruskin Bond talks about 'best yrs of life' in new book

Ruskin Bond talks about 'best yrs of life' in new book

Kedarnath shrine opens amid inclement weather

Kedarnath shrine opens amid inclement weather

 