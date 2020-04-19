Andhra Pradesh has second highest average of coronavirus tests per million population

Andhra Pradesh has conducted a record 5,508 Covid-19 tests on Saturday, making it the state with the second-highest average number of tests per a million population.

With the use of the rapid test kits imported from South Korea, the state’s health machinery is planning to scale up the daily tests to 17,500 per day in about 10 days.

The Focus would be on the red zones and Kurnool, Guntur, Krishna and Nellore districts where the virus cases are widespread.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

The state with about 5.3 core population has, as of Sunday morning, 565 active cases, 65 recoveries and 17 deaths.

According to health officials, the state, on Thursday 16 April, was at fourth place nationwide in the number of average tests conducted, after Rajasthan, Kerala and Maharashtra.

“But now, we are at second place with 539 tests per 10 lakh people. Rajasthan is at 685 tests per million,” officials informed Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy during a review meeting on Covid-19 situation in the state on Sunday.

Follow state-wise updates of coronavirus cases in India

Over 4,000 tests were conducted on Friday, in the state’s seven virus research diagnostic labs using the TreuNat TB testing machines. Five more such labs would come into use in a few days, according to the Chief Minister Office.

A consignment of one lakh rapid test kits from Seoul reached AP on Friday.

Reddy underwent the Covid-19 test using the Korean kit which showed him as negative for the virus.

Officials expect that the tests on the 32,000 people identified with symptoms and contacts with Covid-19 patients would provide them a clearer picture of virus spread in the state.

339 quarantine centres are set up with 34,926 isolation rooms across the state’s 13 districts, with a total bed strength of 72,835. At present, 5,876 people are in quarantine centres.

The cumulative number of positive cases are at present 647, with most of them connected to the Markaz event of the Tablighi Jamaat.

Kurnool with 158 and Guntur with 129 cases are the top districts with Covid-19. Out of the 44 cases recorded between Saturday and Sunday morning, 26 are from Kurnool, a district adjoining Telangana and Karnataka.