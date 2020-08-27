Andhra Pradesh HC extends freeze on Jagan's three capital move till September 21

In a major impediment to chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy’s keen plans to establish a three-capital structure in Andhra Pradesh, the state high court has extended its status quo orders barring any such move till 21 September.

The Supreme Court had, on Wednesday, declined to examine the YSRCP government’s special leave petition challenging the high court’s earlier order freezing any development on its three-capital plans.

The AP high court which had on 4 August put a stay till 14 August, had then extended it by two weeks.

On Thursday, the high court resumed hearing of about 70 petitions from the local farmers, NGOs, and public representatives which challenged the implementation of the two legislations - one stripping the Amaravati region of its sole capital status and other to set up three capitals for Andhra Pradesh – the executive at Visakhapatnam, legislative capital at Amaravati and judiciary at Kurnool.

The petitioners contested the three capitals as in violation of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act 2014.

A three-judge bench contemplated hearing of the matter on a day to day basis from 21 September. The court gave the government time till 11 September to file counter affidavits while the petitioners can submit objections till 17 September.

The Reddy government had on 31 July notified the Andhra Pradesh Decentralization and Inclusive Development of All Regions act, 2020 and another one repealing the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority Act, 2014 following governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan’s assent.

The much contentious blueprint is being opposed by the principal opposition TDP and other parties.

The Amaravati locals, especially the region’s farmers who parted with about 33,000 acres of their farmlands for a mega, world class capital as planned by former chief minister Chandrabau Naidu are in an agitation mode since 17 December when Reddy first announced his three capital idea.

The Save Amaravati protests which recently completed 250 days are on.