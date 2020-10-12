Andhra Pradesh High Court orders CBI probe into offensive posts against the judiciary

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday ordered the transfer of the probe on adverse social media comments made against the judiciary, to the CBI.

The court which expressed its discontent over the pace of the investigation in the case by the state government’s CID has asked the CBI to submit a report within eight weeks. It also directed the CID and state government to extend support in the inquiry, senior advocate Lakshmi Narayana said.

The matter pertains to the disparaging social media posts and comments made allegedly by over 90 YSRCP supporters in response to various judgements they deem have gone against the Jaganmohan Reddy government.

The probe was being carried by the state CID based on a complaint from the High Court’s registrar general earlier this year.

The court which reviewed the matter on 8 October reportedly pointed to the CID’s indifference in acting swiftly and fairly in the case. At the same time, it also enquired about the unfavourable comments made on it by Andhra Pradesh assembly speaker Tammineni Sitaram, deputy CM Narayana Swamy, YSRCP Parliamentary party leader Vijayasai Reddy and few other legislators.

In response, on behalf of the state government, advocate general S Sriram stated they have no objection if the case was handed over to the CBI.

Since last year, the Jaganmohan Reddy government is engaged in a tussle with the high court over a series of issues like English medium education, removal of the state election commissioner, Amaravati lands and the three-capital plan.

Last week, chief minister Reddy took the conflict to an unprecedented level by writing to the Chief Justice of India S A Bobde alleging a nexus between a sitting Supreme Court judge and the TDP leadership and the influence wielded on sittings of the high court.

Reddy even petitioned the CJI to ensure “that the state judiciary’s neutrality is maintained.”