Andhra Pradesh High Court suspends Panchayat polls amid Covid-19 prevalence, vaccination drive

The Andhra Pradesh High court on Monday suspended the state election commission-issued schedule to hold Panchayat polls in the state in four phases in February.

The court, which was hearing a petition by Jaganmohan Reddy government challenging the January 8 notification, is of the view that the election process would hamper the Covid-19 vaccination programme, to begin from 16 January.

“The SEC has not objectively considered the view of the government and has approached the subject matter in its own domain,” the High Court reportedly observed, while debarring the SEC decision “in public health interest.”

Late on Friday, SEC Ramesh Kumar issued a notification scheduling the Panchayat polls across the state on February 5, 9, 13 and 17; hours after the state chief secretary Aditya Nath Das met him, making a submission to withhold such plans in the pandemic situation and as the vaccination programme is about to commence.

The court's direction comes as a shot in the arm for the YSRCP government which has been opposing the election plans of SEC Kumar. The two are at loggerheads since March last year over the timing of conducting local polls in the state.

Miffed by Kumar's move postponing the Panchayat and municipal polls originally planned in March 2020, the Reddy government went to the extent of removing him from his office by curtailing the SEC tenure from five to three years, through an ordinance in April.

CM Reddy had then accused Kumar of operating in a partisan, unilateral manner and even attributed a caste bias. Kumar became the SEC, that holds the local body polls, during the tenure of Reddy's bete noire – TDP's Chandrababu Naidu.

After a legal battle, Kumar was later reinstated by the High Court.

Interestingly, Kumar who suspended the polls last year pointing to the pandemic wants to conduct the polls now, when the YSRCP is opposed to it. Several government employee organisations also took the government's stand and refused to participate in the elections duties.