AP Home Minister's remarks on rape case stokes row

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister's remarks on rape case stokes row, CM blames TDP men for such acts

Last week, she blamed the mothers for not being responsible for the upbringing of their children

PTI
PTI, Amaravati,
  • May 05 2022, 17:15 ist
  • updated: May 05 2022, 17:15 ist
Andhra Pradesh Home Minister T Vanitha. Credit: Twitter/@VanitaTaneti

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister T Vanitha has come under severe attack from the opposition for her statement that "certain incidents happen rather unwittingly" regarding a recent rape case even as Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday claimed that those involved in such sexual assault cases belonged only to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

The Chief Minister’s remarks, made at a public meeting in temple town Tirupati, came in the backdrop of the controversial comments made by the state Home Minister. In particular reference to the incident of gang-rape in Repalle railway station where three persons sexually assaulted a pregnant woman, the Home Minister claimed the accused had no such intention, except to rob her husband of money.

"They (accused) were drunk and when they were beating up her husband, the woman tried to protect him. In the process, the three assailants pushed her away and tied up and...something happened like that," the Home Minister pointed out.

Last week, she blamed the mothers for not being responsible for the upbringing of their children.

"Without the mothers fulfilling their responsibility properly, it is not right to blame anyone, including police or the government, for such acts (sexual assault, etc.)," the Home Minister observed.

Vanitha’s comments that followed two major instances of gang rape in different parts of the state, saw the opposition parties lashing out at her for making such statements.

"Being a woman Home Minister, how could you make such reckless comments? The government's response to the law and order situation is bewildering," BJP state general secretary S Vishnuvardhan Reddy said.

"If mothers are responsible for the child’s conduct, is Y S Vijayamma (CM's mother) not responsible for Jagan being in jail for 16 months in 14 cases," TDP women's wing chairperson V Anitha questioned. Atrocities on girls and women have increased in the state only due to the inept rule of the regime under Jagan Mohan Reddy, Anitha said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Andhra Pradesh
sexual assault

Related videos

What's Brewing

70% Indian workers feel burnt out as colleagues quit

70% Indian workers feel burnt out as colleagues quit

Andhra shocker: Family carries boy's body on bike

Andhra shocker: Family carries boy's body on bike

In Pics | Countries with most and least press freedom

In Pics | Countries with most and least press freedom

DH Radio | The changing dynamics of job market

DH Radio | The changing dynamics of job market

Record people without enough to eat in 2021: UN

Record people without enough to eat in 2021: UN

 