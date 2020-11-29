Andhra Pradesh Information Minister escapes unhurt after mason tries to attack him

AP minister escapes unhurt after mason's attack attempt

Andhra Pradesh Information and Transport Minister Perni escaped unhurt after a mason allegedly tried to attack him in his hometown Machilipatnam on Sunday.

Police apprehended the mason, identified as B Nageswara Rao, who was said to be in an inebriated condition. The Minister told reporters that he was safe and failed to understand why the man tried to attack him. "He sought to touch my feet and suddenly pulled out his trowel and tried to attack me. I luckily ducked and my personal security officers caught the attacker," the Minister,who was momentarily shocked, said.

Krishna district Superintendent of Police Ravindra Babu said they were investigating the case from different angles to establish the reason behind the attack. "We are examining the CCTV footage and other evidence," he added.

State Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Srivenkateswara Rao (Nani) visited Perni Nani and enquired about the incident. The incident occurred when the minister was supervising arrangements in connection with his mothers death ceremony rituals.

Many of his supporters were present at the ministers residence when the incident took place. The mason was later taken to the local police station for interrogation.

