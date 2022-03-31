Andhra land survey: Mobile tribunals to solve disputes

Andhra Pradesh land survey: Mobile tribunals to solve disputes

CM Jaganmohan Reddy directed officials to solve land issues in a transparent manner

Prasad Nichenametla
Prasad Nichenametla
  Mar 31 2022
  • updated: Mar 31 2022, 22:49 ist
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy. Credit: IANS photo

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has instructed for setting up of mobile tribunals to solve land-related issues as his government applies drones, etc technology for a comprehensive land survey and certification.

Reddy held a review meeting on the “YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku – Bhu Raksha” on Thursday and inspected the drones designed for the survey.

The project, initiated in December 2021, also envisages to provide a conclusive, tamper-proof title deed to the rightful owner, which can be passed on to the next generations.

The CM directed officials to solve land issues in a transparent manner. “Land records should be prepared in such a way that they cannot be altered or tampered with. Physical records should be prepared along with electronic records, with regular updates,” the CM said.

He said that “the system should be corruption-free” and that the registrations should be carried out at the village/ward secretariats.

Reddy asked the officials to set up mobile tribunals to resolve the land issues locally as “there should be any controversies by the time clear title deeds are given to landowners.”

51 advanced drones will be operational for conducting land survey by April 5 and another 20 drones are being procured to expedite the process. A total of 154 drones will be used for the purpose.

Drone surveys have been completed in 1,441 villages so far. Officials said that they plan to complete the land survey and issue clear titles in 5,200 villages by July 2023, 5,700 villages by August 2023 and 6,460 villages by September 2023.

Y S Jaganmohan Reddy
Andhra Pradesh
land survey
India News

