Andhra Pradesh leads in harnessing agri infra fund

Andhra Pradesh has taken the lead in developing infrastructure for the farm sector under the Centre’s Rs 1 lakh crore Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, while Karnataka has evinced interest in building warehouses.

Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) from Andhra Pradesh have sent in more than 9,000 applications for loans to the Centre to build assaying centres, procurement centre villages, warehouses, drying yards and primary processing centres. “Of the total 9,435 applications received from PACS of seven states, 9,208 have been from Andhra Pradesh alone,” a senior agriculture ministry official said. PACS from Karnataka have submitted 211 applications for loans for building warehouses and sorting and grading units among others.

Besides the three farm sector laws, the Centre had announced the creation of Rs one lakh crore Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) to attract investment in post-harvest infrastructure, which is considered a weak link in the farm supply chain in the country.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) had sanctioned Rs 1,566 crore to 3,055 PACS under the AIF.

The AIF scheme will be implemented over 10 years to provide medium to long-term debt financing facility for investment in viable projects for post-harvest management infrastructure and community farming assets through interest subvention and financial support.