Andhra Pradesh Legislature passes Disha Bill

Andhra Pradesh Legislature passes Disha Bill

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 04 2020, 22:57 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2020, 22:58 ist

The Andhra Pradesh Disha (Special Courts for Specified Offences against Women and Children) Bill 2020, was passed in the State Legislature on Friday.

Though party chief N Chandrababu Naidu called the Disha Bill a 'fake', the Telugu Desam supported it in the Legislative Council where it is in a majority. The AP Disha (Special Courts for Specified Offences against Women and Children) Bill 2020 did not contain any of the proposed clauses under which up to death penalty was sought to be made the punishment for sexual offenders During the five-day winter session, which ended on Friday, the government withdrew the AP Disha (Special Courts for Specified Offences against Women and Children) Bill 2019 and introduced a new Bill in its place.

Home Minister M Sucharita had moved the Bill and the Assembly hurriedly passed it by by voice vote on Thursday amid protest by the TDP and the Council completed the formality today. The earlier Bill was sent to the Centre for approval. The AP Government proposed drastic changes in the Indian Penal Code and also the Code of Criminal Procedure, pushing for completion of investigation in sexual assault cases in seven working days and trial within 14 working days from the date of filing the charge-sheet.

Official sources said the Centre, when the Bill was sent to it for the Presidents assent, did not approve the amendments and returned the Bill to the state.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

N Chandrababu Naidu
Andhra Pradesh
Telugu Desam Party
Women rights
women and child welfare department

What's Brewing

Japan spacecraft nears Earth to drop asteroid samples

Japan spacecraft nears Earth to drop asteroid samples

Tokyo Olympics to cost $2.4 billion extra!

Tokyo Olympics to cost $2.4 billion extra!

China turns on nuclear-powered 'artificial sun'

China turns on nuclear-powered 'artificial sun'

'Tenet' movie review: A glorious game of 5D chess

'Tenet' movie review: A glorious game of 5D chess

 