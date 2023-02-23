Andhra Pradesh: Nine arrested for vandalising TDP's Gannavaram office

Nine people have been arrested for allegedly vandalising the Telugu Desam Party's Gannavaram office, an official said on Wednesday.

Krishna District Superintendent of Police (SP) P Joshua said that a suo motu case of rioting has also been registered.

Police are going through the footage to identify the attackers and strict action will be taken against them, he said.

On Monday, TDP's office in Gannavaram was damaged allegedly by YSRCP activists and supporters of local MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi.

Two cars were reportedly torched by the attackers. YSRCP leaders alleged that the TDP had first attacked them.

The officer said that Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and Section 30 of the Police Act are in force in all areas under the Gannavaram police station's limits.

Joshua said no meetings or rallies will be allowed without prior permission from police.

Police checkposts and pickets have been setup and police have sought the cooperation of political parties.