Andhra: Nine arrested for vandalising TDP office

Andhra Pradesh: Nine arrested for vandalising TDP's Gannavaram office

On Monday, TDP's office in Gannavaram was damaged allegedly by YSRCP activists and supporters of local MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi

PTI
PTI, Machilipatnam,
  • Feb 23 2023, 01:24 ist
  • updated: Feb 23 2023, 01:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Nine people have been arrested for allegedly vandalising the Telugu Desam Party's Gannavaram office, an official said on Wednesday.

Krishna District Superintendent of Police (SP) P Joshua said that a suo motu case of rioting has also been registered.

Police are going through the footage to identify the attackers and strict action will be taken against them, he said.

Also Read | Father-Family: In Governors-CMs sparring season, Andhra presents a picture in contrast

On Monday, TDP's office in Gannavaram was damaged allegedly by YSRCP activists and supporters of local MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi.

Two cars were reportedly torched by the attackers. YSRCP leaders alleged that the TDP had first attacked them.

The officer said that Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and Section 30 of the Police Act are in force in all areas under the Gannavaram police station's limits.

Joshua said no meetings or rallies will be allowed without prior permission from police.

Police checkposts and pickets have been setup and police have sought the cooperation of political parties.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Telugu Desam Party
TDP
YSRCP
Andhra Pradesh
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

James Webb telescope rewrites understanding of galaxies

James Webb telescope rewrites understanding of galaxies

'Terrible' plight of int'l students who fled Ukraine

'Terrible' plight of int'l students who fled Ukraine

Portugal, Haiti reach Women's World Cup for first time

Portugal, Haiti reach Women's World Cup for first time

Ashwin rises to 2nd among bowlers in Test rankings

Ashwin rises to 2nd among bowlers in Test rankings

Massive snowstorm closes schools in US heartland

Massive snowstorm closes schools in US heartland

Delhi Mayor, Dy Mayor to work on AAP's '10 guarantees'

Delhi Mayor, Dy Mayor to work on AAP's '10 guarantees'

 