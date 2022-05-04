Andhra Pradesh paid over Rs 34 crore daily to procure power in March and April

As the demand for power rises steeply and state’s electricity bills skyrocket, Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy has asked officials to complete the 1,350 MW capacity hydro-power project at Sileru, and the 800 MW unit at Vijayawada Thermal Power Station at the earliest.

Officials said the government’s average cost of per day electricity procurement was Rs 36.24 crore in March and Rs 34.08 crore in April. To solve the power crisis in the state, it bought 1,268.69 million units (MU) power in March, for Rs 1,123.74 crore, while in April, the state purchased 1,047.78 MU power for Rs 1,022.42 crore.

On Wednesday, Reddy held a review meeting on the electricity demand and supply situation, and the progress of various power projects.

Reddy directed officials to maintain the AP GENCO-run plants with maximum efficiency and ensure the plant load factor capacity runs at 85 percent “so that quality power can be given at low cost.”

The Chief Minister also announced that the state had made agreements with Solar Energy Corporation of India to procure 45 MU power in three phases in three years: 18 MU in first and second phase each, and nine MU in the third.

DBT for agricultural power bills

In relation to the power situation in the state, the pilot phase of the agricultural connections scheme—direct benefits transfer (DBT)—was successfully implemented in Srikakulam district, officials informed Reddy.

Under the DBT, the government deposits the entire amount towards electricity bills in farmers’ accounts, who will then pay for the power utilities.

This gives the farmers the authority to demand quality power, and make the energy department officials answerable to the farmers, Reddy said.

In 2020-21 fiscal year, 101.51 MU were consumed by 26,083 individual connections in the district; in 2021-22, the number of connections increased to 28,393, but the power consumption was only 67.76 MU. According to officials, the remaining amount was saved due to reforms in the power sector and the DBT scheme.