Andhra Pradesh police taking only 42 days to probe crimes against women: CM Jagan

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy said that the time taken for investigation of crimes against women came down from 164 days in 2018, during the previous TDP rule, to an average of 42 days now under him.

Addressing the police fraternity on Friday on the occasion of the Police Commemoration Day in Vijayawada, Reddy called upon the police personnel to accord utmost priority for maintaining law and order, safety of women, children and people from the oppressed sections.

Earlier, Reddy paid floral tributes by laying a wreath at the Police Martyrs Memorial. YSR Achievement Awards were presented to five constables.

The CM said orders were issued to fill up 6,511 police vacancies, including those in AR Battalions in Chittoor, Prakasam, Srikakulam and Rajamahendravaram districts.

Home guards will get reservation in the filling up of vacancies. “After the vacancies are filled, the police department would be able to implement the weekly-off for the personnel.”

The chief minister said that Maoism has declined in the state as the fruits of various welfare schemes have been successfully reaching every nook and corner including tribal areas. "Number of crimes has also come down after the police created awareness and introduced modern methods and technology in lodging complaints."

Observing that 16,000 women police are staffing the village and ward secretariats, the CM said the set up of Disha Police stations and public prosecutors in all the districts is playing a lead role in reducing the crime rate against women. The Disha app for women safety has over 117 lakh registrations.

“Disha police saved women in 1,237 instances acting swiftly on receiving calls. 2,323 cases were registered in response to complaints on Disha App that recorded 23,039 calls,” he added.