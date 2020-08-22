Andhra Pradesh records 10,276 fresh Covid-19 cases, 97 fatalities

After a 13-day gap, Andhra Pradesh once again reported over 10,000 new coronavirus cases in a day, pushing the tally to 3,45,216 on Saturday.

With four districts reporting cases in excess of one thousand each, the state registered 10,276 fresh Covid-19 infections.

Follow latest updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

Also, 97 more fatalities were reported in 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday, taking the death toll to 3,189.

The latest bulletin said 8,593 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals after they got cured.

The state now has 89,389 active cases after a total of 2,52,638 people got cured.

The infection positivity rate climbed further up to 10.82 per cent after a total of 31,91,326 tests were conducted so far.

East Godavari district continued to top the Covid-19 chart in the state, adding 1,321 new cases in 24 hours while Chittoor added 1,220, West Godavari 1,033 and Anantapuramu 1,020.

SPS Nellore reported 943, Kurnool 850, Guntur 719 and Prakasam 693 more cases.

Kadapa district crossed the 20,000 mark as it added 539 fresh Covid-19 cases.

Chittoor continued to report more fatalities, adding 13 afresh, while Anantapuramu reported 11 and SPS Nellore 10.

East Godavari, Kadapa, Kurnool, Prakasam and West Godavari saw eight fresh deaths each.

Guntur and Visakhapatnam added six more deaths each, Srikakulam five and Krishna and Vizianagaram three each, according to the bulletin.