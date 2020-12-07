Andhra Pradesh records 316 fresh Covid-19 cases

Andhra Pradesh records 316 fresh Covid-19 cases; lowest single-day tally of fresh infections in over 5 months

 In the lowest single-day tally of infections in over five months, Andhra Pradesh recorded 316 fresh cases of coronavirus, though only 43,000 sample tests were conducted in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday. With the addition of the new cases, the infection count has gone up to 8,72,288.

The latest bulletin said 595 patients had recovered, while five more succumbed to Covid-19 in the state in 24 hours.

The Covid-19 chart showed 8,59,624 total recoveries and 7,038 deaths, leaving 5,626 active cases.

Four districts reported less than 10 cases each, with Vizianagaram reporting just three and Kurnool four, while three other districts added less than 20 new cases each.

Five districts reported between 25 and 40 new cases and only Guntur added the highest 87 in a day.

Incidentally, Kurnool, which once topped the state chart in Covid-19 cases, now has the lowest number of 91 active cases.

Four more districts have below 200 active cases each.

Krishna continued to report its regulation two Covid-19 deaths while three districts saw one fresh fatality each.

