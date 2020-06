A total of 704 Covid-19 cases were added in Andhra Pradesh, taking the overall tally to 14,595 on Tuesday. The toll rose to 187 with seven fresh deaths, according to the latest health department bulletin.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Since June 1, when Unlock 1.0 began, the state has witnessed a rapid surge in coronavirus infections as a staggering 10,919 cases were added this month, the government data showed.