The CVODI-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh spiraled to 13,891 on Monday as 783 fresh cases were added while 11 more deaths took the toll to 180.

According to the latest bulletin, as many as 81 people from other states and six from abroad were among the 783 new cases reported in the last 24 hours ended at 10 am, as a record 30,216 samples were tested.

Kurnool and Krishna continued to report more deaths as the two hotspot districts accounted for five and two fresh fatalities.

SPS Nellore also recorded two COVID-19 deaths. Vizianagaram and West Godavari had one death each, according to the bulletin. In the last 24 hours, a total of 302 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the aggregate to 6,232, leaving total active cases of 7,479.

Of the gross 13,891 coronavirus cases in the state so far, 11,554 were locals and 1,946 were from other states while 391 were foreign returnees. The state so far has carried out 8,72,076 tests at the rate of 16,330 per million population, with a positivity rate of 1.59 per cent, the bulletin said.