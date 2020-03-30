Andhra Pradesh reports two more coronavirus cases

Andhra Pradesh reports two more coronavirus cases, total rises to 23

PTI
PTI, Amaravati,
  • Mar 30 2020, 12:46 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2020, 12:46 ist
Representative image/PTI Photo

The total number of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh rose to 23 with two more persons testing positive since last night.

A 72-year old man in Rajamahendravaram and a 49-year old from Kakinada tested positive for Covid-19, the Medical and Health Department said in its latest bulletin.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Their travel details were being traced, it said.

With the two, the number of coronavirus positive cases in East East Godavari district touched three.

In all, 33 samples were tested since Sunday night of which 31 turned negative, the bulletin said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Andhra Pradesh
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

PM shares 3D animated videos of him practising yoga

PM shares 3D animated videos of him practising yoga

COVID-19: Nature takes back world's empty city streets

COVID-19: Nature takes back world's empty city streets

'Only a matter of time before coronavirus sweeps India'

'Only a matter of time before coronavirus sweeps India'

Is pandemic putting privacy in peril? Debate on

Is pandemic putting privacy in peril? Debate on

 