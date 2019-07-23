Andhra Pradesh reserves 75% private jobs for locals

Andhra Pradesh passed the Andhra Pradesh Employment of Local Candidates in Industries/Factories Act, 2019 on Monday, and became the first state to reserve 75 percent jobs for loals in all private industries.

The state under Jagan Mohan Reddy passed the law on Monday that states that if locals with necessary skills are not available, then the companies would have to train them in association with the state government and then hire them, reports Times of India.

The report also stated that the companies must comply with the act within three years of implementation of the act, and give quarterly reports of appointments of locals.

A quota for the youth in local jobs was one of the election promises of the Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Other states like Madhya Pradesh under Kamal Nath government, last year had announced a policy that made 70 percent of jobs to locals in companies, and other financial aids from the government.